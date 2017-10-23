Loading the player...

Meet Doctor Who's new companions! Fans react to Bradley Walsh casting Doctor Who has announced the three new companions to join Jodie Whittaker's Doctor

Doctor Who has just revealed not one, but three new companions to join Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in the TARDIS! The official Twitter account for the popular sci-fi show posted a snap of the new gang – Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole – on Sunday night, writing: "Meet the 13th Doctor's new friends! Yasmin, Ryan, and Graham."

READ: How Jodie Whittaker kept Doctor Who role secret with a code word

BBC's Twitter account shared a photo of the new gang

Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with many greatly in favour of the casting choices. One person tweeted: "Woah! The Bradley Walsh rumours were true! And the 5th Doctor of the reboot will have 3 companions just like Davison's Doctor," while another added: "I'm so excited for the new TARDIS team I could cry!!!!!! Nice to finally have some concrete news!" Doctor Who screenwriter and actor, Mark Gatiss, added: "So exciting! Welcome to Mandip & Tosin. Bradley is both a terrific actor and a lovely man. #doctorwho." Bradley, who is best known for his role in EastEnders and as the presenter of The Chase, was rumoured to be Jodie's new companion, with an insider telling the Mirror: "Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in such a key role. It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed – so he won't be able to continue with the full range of programmes he currently makes for ITV."

READ: Jodie Whittaker talks being the first female Doctor Who: 'Maybe this will open it up to some new young faces'

Meanwhile, Tosin is best known for his role as Neil Cooper in Hollyoaks, and briefly appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as fight pilot Lt. Bastian, while Mandip starred as Phoebe Jackson in Hollyoaks along with guest roles in Casualty and Doctors. The group will appear in the series from 2018, and Jodie has previously opened up about her delight in starring as the first female Doctor. She said: "I'm beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris [Chibnall] and with every Whovian on this planet. It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."