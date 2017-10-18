Loading the player...

Brian McFadden has opened up about reports that he has quit partying, revealing to HELLO! that as long as his children and partner are taken care of, "everything else should be a party". The former Westlife band member, who visited the HELLO! studios with Boyzone band member Keith Duffy to discuss their new tour as Boyzlife on Tuesday, said: "I have definitely stopped partying in Rochdale because there's no way to go partying in Rochdale. I don't party in Rochdale I party in Manchester."

The dad-of-two continued: "No I haven't stopped partying, life is a party! As long as I look after my kids and I look after my partner, Danielle, everything else should be a party. As long as you get your affairs in order, you should have enjoy your life. We're here for a good time, not a long time!" Brian also revealed how he and Keith's former band mates reacted to their tour news, explaining: "There's no problem, no one has a problem with it. I know there have been quotes really early on when people misunderstood what the idea was and thought we were trying to put together a Westlife, Boyzone super group, and they might have got a little bit pissed off… but now everyone knows exactly what it is so they're pretty cool with it."

Brian and Keith are currently embarking on their third tour together as Boyzlife, where the pair perform hits from their two bands, Westlife and Boyzone. Speaking about what their fellow bandmates were up to, he said: "Everybody in both bands – they've got their own careers and are doing their own thing. This is what me and Keith are doing. Ronan [Keating]'s doing his own radio show and still doing his own solo music, Shane Filan is touring the world with his solo stuff. Nicky Byrne has his own TV and radio show in Ireland. Kian Egen if you want to find him, you'll find him somewhere off the west coast of Ireland surfing and Mark [Feehily] is just about to go on tour with Mariah Carey."