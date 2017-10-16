Loading the player...

Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony says she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at her home

Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of subjecting her to years of sexual harassment. In an essay penned in the Sunday Times, Lysette revealed that that she first met Harvey in 1982, and said the pair were on friendly terms before he allegedly forced himself on her in her home.

Lysette said: "The lunches were invariably in hotel suites but I felt comfortable in Harvey’s company. We had become friends." She then detailed her first experience of sexual harassment, explaining: "The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he ­grabbed me. It was the last thing I expected and I fled. I blamed it on myself because I was tired, a bit drunk and ­therefore so completely off my guard."

Speaking about a later incident, Lysette alleged that Harvey went to her home, pushed her inside and attacked her. "He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown," she wrote. "He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting… I was disgusted and embarras­sed, but I was at home. I thought I should just forget the whole disgusting incident. I blamed myself. I'd been an idiot to think he and I were just friends."

Scotland Yard is currently investigation several allegations of sexual assault against Harvey, who recently entered rehab for sex addiction and behavioural issues. In a statement, he wrote: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."