Fergie reveals divorce was Josh Duhamel's idea: 'I wanted to stay married forever' The Black Eyed Peas singer shares son Axl with Josh Duhamel

They shocked the world when they announced their divorce last month, and now, in a new interview Fergie has hinted that the decision to end their marriage was ultimately down to Josh Duhamel. The Black Eyed Peas singer was overcome with emotion as she discussed her heartbreak during a candid chat with American talk show host Wendy Williams. "It wasn't my plan," she shared in a teaser clip. "I wanted to stay married forever." The Hollywood couple, who got engaged in December 2007 after three years of dating, tied the knot in January 2009 before they welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel split earlier this year

Fergie, 42, also touched upon their four-year-old son, whom they will continue to "co-parent". She added: "I love Josh. He's the father of my child. We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can." The former lovebirds, who were married for eight years, split earlier this year but they only announced the news to the world in September. They released a statement at the time, which read: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The mother-of-one recently confessed that she feels relieved she no longer has to hide their separation. She told People: "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. We're great friends. We love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird - there's no perfect time so we just decided to do it." Speaking about their son, Fergie added: "[And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friend that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty – I love it. I love that part of it all."