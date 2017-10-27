Megan Fox describes being fired from Transformers over 'diva' behaviour as a 'low point' The Transformers star was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Megan Fox has opened up about being sacked from the Transformers franchise, describing the moment as a "low point" in her Hollywood career. The 31-year-old – who was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the third movie – had previously described the film's director, Michael Bay, as "Hitler on his sets" during a chat with Wonderland in 2009. But now, in a candid interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Megan has reflected on her actions and the effect it has had on her profession. "All I had to do was apologise - and I refused," she confessed. "That was absolutely the low point of my career," she said. "But without 'that thing', I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

Megan Fox said geting sacked from Transformers was "low point"

Despite the unfortunate incident, Megan managed to land a role in horror movie, Jennifer's Body, that same year. Megan eventually patched things up with Michael, with the pair reuniting to work on his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. "It hurt me and a lot of other people," the actress added. "However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

STORY: Megan Fox under fire for son Noah's Frozen costume

Loading the player...

Megan also discussed her tumultuous relationship with husband Brian Austin Green. The Hollywood couple briefly parted ways in August 2015, with the mother-of-three filing for divorce. But they reconciled in early 2016, when Megan confirmed she was pregnant with their third son Journey, who was born in August 2016. "If you want it to last, you just have to stick it out," she said of her marriage. "I know my karma isn't done. And so we're in it until the universe releases us. We're not completely in control of it. And he is a hunk."

GALLERY: Megan Fox's best ever beauty moments

The lovebirds first got engaged in 2006, the pair called off their engagement in 2009 with Brian saying: "Marriage isn't a realistic goal for someone who is 23." The couple rekindled their relationship and Brian proposed again in June 2010, with the pair getting wed just 24 days later. "I've never been more sure of anything in my life," Brian said after their wedding. "It was the absolute perfect start to what we hope will be an amazing life together."