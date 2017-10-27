Ronan Keating pays sweet tribute to wife Storm on her birthday The couple share a six-month-old son, Cooper

Happy birthday Storm Keating! Ronan Keating has paid tribute to his wife on Instagram by sharing a hilarious selfie showing the couple pulling funny faces. The Boyzone singer praised his "loving and funny" partner as he wrote: "Allow me this moment to gush. This girl is having a birthday today and she deserves nothing but love and pressies she is the most amazing lady I have ever known. She rocks. Honest, genuine, grounded, loving and funny. Love ya baby. I'm gonna spoil ya rotten."

Ronan, 40, and Storm, 36, married in August 2015. They welcomed their son Cooper in April of this year. The couple regularly share photos of their adorable tot, who has travelled all over the world with his jet-setting parents. Storm recently hit back at a troll on Instagram, defending her decision to take Cooper everywhere, as she wrote: "We could easily employ nannies or staff to look after our little man while mummy & daddy have to work, but despite it taking more effort and organisation, we choose to take him almost everywhere with us."

Ronan shares sweet snap with all four children

The Australian TV producer added: "Of course it's not the easy option for @rokeating and I, but we'll do whatever it takes for our little guy – we don't want to miss a thing and we don't want him to miss either of us also. Not if we can help it. For Cooper to have two parents who are so hands on despite their crazy lifestyle and work schedules is a blessing and it shows in Cooper. He is the happiest little baba."

The couple welcomed their son Cooper in April

Ronan and Storm share beautiful wedding photos

Storm concluded her lengthy post by writing: "Jumping on a plane is an adventure for him and the life experiences he has when he lands in different cities and countries is invaluable. I feel very proud actually. I'm a fantastic mummy and I know that in my bones. My husband is also an incredible father and my heart bursts every time Cooper's face lights up when he sees him. Cooper is one very fortunate and lucky little man. If only all children in the world could be so loved and cared for."