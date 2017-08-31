Derek Hough reveals the benefits of his new vegan diet The dancer said it had been easier than he thought

Dancer Derek Hough is surprised how easy it is to be a vegan in Los Angeles.The World of Dance judge and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert have recently adopted the all-plant diet as a personal health experiment and the TV personality, who was born in Utah, is finding the vegan lifestyle much easier than he could ever have imagined.

“We both are trying the vegan thing right now and it's actually really easy," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "People are like, 'Is it hard?' and I'm like, 'nah.' Living in LA, it's actually hard not to be (vegan)."

Derek Hough said going vegan has been easier than he thought

And the new diet is doing wonders for his health: "I feel great. I have a lots of energy, my skin has cleared up," he beams. "It's a health thing... I think it's just something that you have to discover yourself and (if it) works for you. It's about energy for me. If you're waking up and you're tired and a little sluggish, then you don't have to live like that."

The 32-year-old has discovered that removing dairy and meat products from his diet is probably the best thing he could have done to maintain energy throughout the day. "There is a life where you can wake up and have level 10 energy from the minute you wake up to the minute you go to sleep without having to take caffeine...," he notes. "That does exist."

Although he's gone vegan, Derek admits his food choices aren't always entirely healthy. "I have the popcorn and I have the nachos. That's my vice," he laughs. “I go to the movies and I just eat tons of popcorn and stuff like that. And she (my girlfriend) had donuts. She loves sugar."

