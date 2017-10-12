Victoria Beckham shares ingredients of her family's 'green monster' smoothie The fashion designer is ensuring her family all enjoy a healthy start to the day

Victoria Beckham has revealed she follows up her daily dose of apple cider vinegar with something equally as healthy - a fresh green smoothie. The mum-of-four showcased her "green monster" breakfast smoothie on Instagram Stories on Thursday, and it is filled with nutritious ingredients to help Victoria and her family get their five-a-day.

"The green monster for the Beckhams!" Victoria captioned a photo of her Nutribullet in action, surrounded by bowls of chopped fresh fruit. And as you would expect from the health-conscious star, the smoothie included a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds.

Victoria Beckham made a healthy green smoothie for her breakfast

The 43-year-old has been giving fans a unique insight into her morning routine in the past couple of weeks, revealing on Thursday that she starts her day with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. "Be brave," she wrote on social media, encouraging her followers to do the same.

Apple cider vinegar is a favourite among celebrities, with Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry among the celebrities who include it in their daily routines. And you may well want to try it too once you hear about the benefits; studies have found it can help diabetes sufferers manage their blood glucose levels, and it's said to help reduce risk of heart disease. It has also been hailed as a weight loss aid, with research finding that it can help fat burn by reducing sugar cravings.

The fashion designer ensures her family eat a healthy diet

On days when she's not sipping on a smoothie, Victoria enjoys a bowl of cereal - but it's not your typical sugar-laden treat. The mum-of-four recently showed a bowl of a sprouted grain breakfast cereal, which she said was "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk".

It appears Victoria is keen for her children to eat a healthy diet, too, and last week she showed off her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper – mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. The 43-year-old shared a photo of a tray of seeds along with a bottle of liquid Aminos, writing: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

