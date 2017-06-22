Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt’s family in danger following evil Nathan’s arrest? Bethany Platt gave a statement against evil Nathan Curtis on Wednesday’s episode – but what happens next?

Coronation Street fans went into overdrive on Twitter on Wednesday evening after Bethany Platt’s evil groomer Nathan Curtis was finally arrested. However, it appears to be far from over for vulnerable schoolgirl. After arriving at the police station to give her statement, Nathan’s evil accomplice, policeman Neil was quick to warn her to keep him out of her statement telling her "you’re in a police station and you’re not even safe." He then threatened to harm her mum, Sarah, and baby brother, Harry if she didn't keep quiet. As a result, Bethany only referred to him as a man called "Paul" while chatting to an officer – resulting in fans urging her to speak up.

Bethany Platt isn't out of danger yet - with policeman Neil threatening to harm her family if she reveals the truth

Shortly after the episode, Bethany trended across social media. "Poor Bethany. Can someone please catch evil Nathan please, corrupt cop," wrote one, while another said: "Feel so uncomfortable watching Corrie right now." A third added: "The scenes with Bethany giving her testimony and looking up at the camera were powerful/frightening."

Others were quick to guess what will happen next. "I heard that Craig will find out what Neil is like.. I hope he does something," one wrote. Another pondered: "I wonder if Nathan will grass Neil up now."

Meanwhile, Chris Harper, who plays Nathan on the soap, reassured fans on Loose Women last week that his character would eventually get his comeuppance.

Nathan Curtis has been grooming Bethany for months in one of the soap's most controversial storylines

When quizzed by Christine Bleakley whether there is a future role for him in the street, he revealed: "There is no role. He isn’t going to get a job at Roys Rolls - no chance. Bethany’s going to go on a very brave journey, we are going to witness that."

In real life Chris and Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, are extremely passionate about getting the storyline right and are both patrons of charity Voicing CSA - who work to help survivors of child sexual abuse find their voice.

Back in April, Chris also ran the London Marathon for NSPCC. Lucy, who appeared on the ITV daytime show back in April, told the panel that both she and Chris had spent time talking to victims of abuse to ensure that scenes were authentic to real life, saying: "We spoke to the NSPCC, we spoke to someone called Lucy who told us her story. If I am finding it difficult, I think about her.”