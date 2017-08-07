Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding clarifies 'cake' comment Noel Fielding revealed that he actually loves cake after joking that he didn't eat it in an interview

Twitter was in uproar after the new co-presenter of the Great British Bake Off, Noel Fielding, admitted that he doesn't eat cake in order to stay for presenting roles. However, the 44-year-old has since clarified that he was joking and that he "love[s] cake". In the original interview, the Mighty Boosh star is quoted as saying: "I get more work when I'm thinner, so I can't put on weight. No one likes a tubby gut is what I'm saying."

Noel clarified his comments about eating cake

Fans of the popular baking show were quick to react to Noel's comments at the time, with one writing: "#GBBO presenter doesn't eat cake??!! It's like #TopGear having a presenter who doesn't drive. #youcouldntmakeitup," while another added: "With this and Noel Fielding saying he avoids sugar, the promo for GBBO hasn't got off to a great start."

Noel then responded to the controversy, tweeting: "What I actually said (as a joke) in the Sunday Times was "nobody likes a tubby Goth" I was taking the [mick] out of myself. I love cake." He then shared a gif of a Goth eating cake, writing: "Me on bake off!" The show, which will air on Channel 4 for the first time this year, released its first trailer to a mixed reception in early August.

Noel is co-presenting the new series of GBBO

In the short teaser, a variety of baking ingredients can be seen singing along to Paul McCartney's We All Stand Together as they are turned into desserts. Discussing the trailer, one person wrote: "It's fine, I didn't need to sleep again anyway. Never thought I'd die by being haunted by singing biscuits," while another added: "#GBBO on C4 is going to be like getting a new Dr Who isn't it? After episode one everybody is 'Urgh!', by ep three forget it was ever any different."