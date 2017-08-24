Game of Thrones finale sneak peek photos are here! Are you looking forward to Game of Thrones' season finale?

After a jam-packed season of beloved characters meeting for the very first time, dramatic battles and dragons, Game of Thrones season seven's season finale will air on Monday. In preparation for the last episode of the series, HBO has released several sneak peek photos of the upcoming episode, where Jon Snow will come face-to-face with Cersei Lannister.

Jon Snow looked pensive while speaking to Cersei about the army of the dead while in the dragon pit at King's Landing. Accompanied by Tyrion, the King of the North is dressed in his cloak, which costume designer Michele Clapton previously revealed was intended to make him look less vulnerable. She told Uproxx: "There are times when we removed [the cape] because we wanted [Jon] to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in the chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on."

Tyrion will come face-to-face with Cersei

Accompanied by her brother and the father of her children, Cersei looks ready for business while sat in the dragon pit, preparing to meet Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. This scene will see almost all of our favourite characters, including Jaime, Jon, Tyrion, Podrick, Brienne and the Hound at the same place at the same time for the first time in the show's history.

Jaime and Cersei will meet Jon Snow

Holding her stomach, it appears that Cersei wasn't lying when she revealed to her twin brother, Jaime, that she is pregnant and he is the father. The Queen, who is currently sat on the Iron Throne, will meet with Jon Snow and be reunited with her despised younger brother, Tyrion, in the episode.

Cersei holds stomach in the map room

In another photo, Bran is sat by the fire in his wheelchair in Winterfell. It is the first time we have seen him in several episodes, and since Bran has essential knowledge about Jon's heritage, the Night King and Littlefinger, the finale could be the perfect opportunity for him to divulge exactly what he knows. This would certainly resolve the apparent feud between Sansa and Arya, and would reveal Jon as the rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms. Come on Bran, spill!

Bran sits by the fire