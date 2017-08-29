Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke open up about THAT Game of Thrones scene Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke open up about a certain scene from the GoT season finale

WARNING! Contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven finale

Viewers of Game of Thrones were either elated or horrified when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen ended up in bed together in one of the final moments of the season seven finale. Although the fantasy show has teased a romantic relationship between the pair throughout the season, the couple are unaware that they are actual related as aunt and nephew.

Kit and Emilia opened up about the scene

Chatting about their characters relationship, Kit Harington said: "I think it's an inevitability from about halfway through the season that Jon and Daenerys are going to fall into bed together." Emilia Clarke added: "For us as actors it's just weird! The reality of what they are to each other – I don't know how that's going to…I think [gagging] might be the reaction." Kit then joked: "I like looking at [Emilia] and [gagging] and going, 'Oh sorry let's go again'… I think they both it's wrong, they both know it's going to cause problems. But it's that thing when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together it's like a runaway train, you can't stop it happening."

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark, added: "Just as everything was coming together and everyone was going to join together to fight, inevitably Game of Thrones is going to tear us apart once more." Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion, added: "It's dangerous for everybody involved. I'm sure it's good for them in the moment but you don't even get the relief of how beautiful it could or should be, it's just, 'No! It's not good! But it should be! But it's not!' It's Game of Thrones, there's a long history of romance not ending well on this show."

The pair got together in the final moments of season seven

Fans reacted hilariously to the scene on Twitter, with one writing: "Yes I know that Jon is Dany's nephew. Yes I'm still down for them doing their thang," while another added: "I wanna be here for Jon and Dany but alas I am not. I can't do it, guys. LOL." A third person joked: "So Jon's relationship with Dany will be pretty awkward when he finds out she should have been buying him Christmas presents for 25 years."