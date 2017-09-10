Corrie’s Liz Dawn is ‘rushed to hospital’ with lung condition The Coronation Street legend is said to be in a serious condition in hospital

Actress Liz Dawn is reportedly seriously unwell in hospital, after suddenly falling ill on Thursday. The Sun reports that the legendary star, who played Corrie’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years and retired from the role in 2008 due to poor health, is receiving treatment for the lung condition emphysema at a Manchester hospital.

A source close to the actress’ family told the newspaper: “She’s been in and out of hospital quite a few times in the last few years and normally the family are quite upbeat, but this time they seem more concerned. She’s not in a good way and her loved ones are obviously very worried.” The paper reveals that Liz, 77, has fluid on her lungs as well as chest pains. She is said to have been using a wheelchair for the past few weeks. Hello! Online has contacted a representative for Liz for comment.

Liz as Corrie's Vera Duckworth with Bill Tarmey who played her husband Jack

Liz – real name Sylvia Butterfield – first rose to fame playing Vera Duckworth in 1974, a role she played until January 2008 when her character died in her sleep. Liz asked to be written out of the show after being diagnosed with the incurable lung disease emphysema, but did make a one-off comeback in 2010 to play Vera's spirit when her on-screen husband Jack (Bill Tarmey) passed away. The actress received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 at the British Soap Awards and was made an MBE in 2000.

After leaving the long-running soap, Liz said her only regret had been not retiring earlier due to her health issues. Speaking to The Mirror, she explained: "I wish I had left before. It was a bit of a struggle. Some days I would have to sit in the car for about ten minutes before I had the energy to even start the engine."

In 2015, Liz came out of retirement for a cameo role in Emmerdale, playing Mrs Winterbottom, a demanding guest staying at Eric Pollard's B&B. We wish Liz a speedy recovery.