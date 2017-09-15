Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Songs and dances confirmed for first live show Find out the first dances and songs here

The excitement for Strictly Come Dancing is building! The BBC have announced the first dances and songs this year's celebrities will be taking to the Strictly ballroom next weekend. Stars including Ruth Langsford, Gemma Atkinson, Aston Merrygold and Alexandra Burke will show off their fancy footwork in the hopes of impressing new head judge Shirley Ballas and her counterparts Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, as well as the audience and TV viewers.

The celebrities have been hard at work, training long-hours in the studio after they were partnered up with their professional partners last week. And it seems some have been thrown in the deep end, with a few dancing the jive and Paso Doble in the first week!

Here is the full list of the celebrities and their first dances:

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will take on the Cha Cha to There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back by Shawn Mendes

This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Anton du Beke are Waltzing to This Nearly Was Mine (Seth MacFarlane version)

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will perform a Paso Doble to Be Italian by Fergie

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Márquez are Waltzing to (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole will dance the Foxtrot to The Best Is Yet To Come by Michael Buble

Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will dance the Viennese Waltz to Mad About The Boy by Dinah Washington

Saturdays singer Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly by Little Richard

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will Foxtrot to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jnr.

Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev will dance the Cha Cha to Boogie Fever by The Sylvers

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden will Tango to Temptation by Heaven 17

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami and Nadiya will dance the Cha Cha to Dedication To My Ex by Lloyd ft. Andre 3000

Actor Joe McFadden and Katya Jones are Jiving to Rockin' Robin by Michael Jackson

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Waltz to When I Need You by Luther Vandross

Rev. Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell will perform the Cha Cha to There Must Be An Angel by the Eurythmics

Sunday Brunch's Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton will take on the Paso Doble to Song 2 by Blur

This year's Strictly Come Dancing live shows begin next Saturday, airing on BBC1 at 6.25pm.