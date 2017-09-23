Strictly Come Dancing star Chizzy Akudolu shares exclusive video blog - watch it here! The former Holby City actress is loving appearing in Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chizzy Akudolu is having a ball learning to dance with her partner Pasha Kovalev. The former Holby City actress filmed an exclusive video blog for HELLO! updating us on how training has gone on week two of the show. Chizzy, 43, reveals how she’s fallen in love with the Cha cha cha but her body went into shock at exercising every day!

Chizzy revealed: “Just completed almost two weeks of rehearsals with Pasha. They’ve gone really well. What I’ve found though, because obviously I’m not very fit and haven’t really been going to the gym much over the last couple of years, was that after the first day my body was killing me. I got out of the car and I could barely walk. I was walking like John Wayne!”

Loading the player...

She adds: “The next day my body went stiff again and my muscles were aching. My body was like ‘Hold on, didn’t we talk about this yesterday? You’re not supposed to do seven hours of exercise again!’ Another bath ensued using a truck load of epsom salts. The third day my body was like, we’ve kind of forgiven you for the last two days, just don’t do it again.

Chizzy laughs: “On the fourth day it was hard to dance. A week and a half of dancing practically every day has taken its toll.” The star adds: “The good things is, I’ve learnt to Cha cha cha plus I’m loving every minute of it.” Chizzy says she has the mind over matter mindset. She jokes: “As in, this mind, over this matter (she points to her body). I will succeed!”