Loading the player...

JB Gill supports fellow JLS singer Aston Merrygold on Strictly: watch JB and Aston became friends after joining boy band JLS

JB Gill and his wife Chloe have shown their support for Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold, JB's former bandmate from their JLS days. The couple recorded an exclusive video for HELLO! Online, praising Aston for reaching the top of the leaderboard with 31 points. "He was so good yesterday," said Chloe. "He totally smashed it," agreed JB.

"We were shouting at the telly, even before he started dancing. We're so proud of you Aston and really good to get on the top of the leaderboard this week, and we want to stay up there. We're waiting for week two to be just as good," said Chloe. Nodding in approval, JB added: "It's tough this year, it's spicy. This competition's spicy, but we know you can do it. Keep working hard." "Good luck Eminem!" Chloe shouted.

Janette and Aston came top of the leaderboard

Debbie McGee new favourite to win Strictly

Aston and his dance partner Janette Manrara performed a jazzy foxtrot on Saturday night, leaving them with a top score of 31 points. Judge Craig Revel Horwood was quick to call Aston "the one to watch", saying after his performance: "I thought your confidence shone through brilliantly. You have a great sense of musicality, it's just amazing to watch. I think you're going to be the one to watch in this whole competition."

JB and Aston know each other from their JLS days

On the home front, Aston's life is looking just as rosy. The singer is preparing to welcome his first child with his girlfriend Sarah Richards. When asked whether finding out he was going to become a father influenced his decision to sign onto the show, he told HELLO!: "I think yes and no. You kind of go, 'Strictly's a great opportunity, if they ask you to be on the show it does boost the profile, it does get you back out there,' and you can… do your day job at the same time, do you know what I mean? Which is great. It's going to hopefully open up new doors and wider opportunities as well, which is great. So yeah it definitely adds to the plans."