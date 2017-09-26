Coronation Street stars pay tribute to Vera Duckworth actress Liz Dawn The beloved actress played Vera Duckworth from 1974-2008

Tributes have flooded in for actress Liz Dawn, who sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 77. Members of the Coronation Street cast have been among those to pay their respects to the soap icon, who played Vera Duckworth for 34 years. Kym Marsh, who has played Michelle Connor in the soap since 2006, wrote on Twitter: "Just heard the terrible news of our lovely Liz Dawn's passing. I'm so sad. What a wonderful lady. She will be so missed. Love to her family x."

Shayne Ward, who stars as Aidan Connor, tweeted: "RIP Liz Dawn," while Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, shared a photo of the pair, telling fans that they even shared the same birthday. "Me and our Vera! We shared the same birthday and I loved her very much. RIP gorgeous lady," she wrote.

Kylie Platt actress Paula Lane also paid tribute to the "remarkable" Liz: "So said to hear this – what a remarkable woman and a huge inspiration. Love and thoughts to Liz's family and close ones xxx."

Other Coronation Street cast members paid tribute in statements, sharing their fond memories with the late actress. Julie Goodyear, best known as Corrie's Bet Lynch, said: " Such sad news regarding the passing of Liz Dawn. I send my sincere condolences to her family. RIP Liz. My love."

Liz Dawn's Corrie cast mates paid their respects to the late actress

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fizz Brown on the show, wrote: "If ever there was an actress that I wanted to be like most, it would be Liz Dawn. Every time we met she asked after everyone. She was genuinely interested in how everyone was doing. I’ll miss her asking how I am. She was loved by us all."

Liz passed away in her sleep on Monday

Sally Dynevor, who stars as Sally Webster, described Liz as her "inspiration", saying: "Liz was an amazing woman. She achieved so much in her life through her role in Coronation Street and her charity work. She was such a giving person who always thought about other people before herself. She was an inspiration of how to be in life and I’m going to miss her."

Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in the show added: "Liz was a warm very funny lovely lady who loved everyone she worked with,it was a huge honour to work with her but more so no her as a friend. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and gave so much back with her charity work. She will be missed so much. Night God bless lovely liz xxxx"

The actress played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street for 34 years

Liz McDonald actress Beverley Callard described Liz as one of the "kindest people I have ever met." She said: "Liz was a darling of a person and the created one of my favourite characters of all time. She was one of the kindest people I have ever met and my thoughts are with her wonderful family. She will be sorely missed."

Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts, wrote: "I feel so lucky that I was able to work with dear Liz. Two minutes in her company on screen and off was a total joy. Bless you dear Liz, love and condolences to Don and your lovely family." Helen Worth, who has played Gail McIntyre since 1974, said Liz was one of the "gentlest of ladies." She said: "Vera was one of the greatest characters Coronation Street has known, to the cast Liz Dawn was the kindest and gentlest of ladies. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered."

Iconic soap couple Jack and Vera Duckworth

Rita Tanner actress Barbara Knox said of her late friend: "Liz has been sorely missed since she left Coronation Street. She was a joy to work with and we all enjoyed scenes with her. You always ended up laughing as she had marvellous comic timing. God Bless her."

Liz first rose to fame playing Vera Duckworth in 1974, a role she played until January 2008 when her character died in her sleep. The British star had initially asked to be written out of the ITV show after being diagnosed with the incurable lung disease, but did make a one-off comeback in 2010 to play Vera's spirit when her on-screen husband Jack (Bill Tarmey) passed away.