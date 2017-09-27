Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm engagement in traditional way Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially tying the knot!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed their engagement in the most traditional way – with an announcement in The Times newspaper. The announcement appeared on the marriages section in Tuesday's paper, and read: "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Rose and Kit announced their exciting news in the Times

It was reported that the pair were set to tie the knot on Monday, with sources revealing that the pair had already shared the news with their family and friends. An insider told The Sun: "They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged. After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step. Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

Rose and Kit met on the set of Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones star chatted about moving in with Rose back in June, telling James Corden on The Late Late Show, he said: "I've moved in with my other best friend, Rose, so I'm very happy. It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'"

The pair announced the news traditionally

The pair shared romance onscreen in Game of Thrones over seasons two, three and four, and Kit spoke about their meeting on the show while on the red carpet for the season seven premiere. He said: "I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven. I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged."