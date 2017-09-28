Loading the player...

HELLO! talks the latest episode of Great British Bake Off The Great British Bake Off's pudding week was a stressful one for the contestants!

The latest episode of Great British Bake Off saw contestants fret over puddings – and we at HELLO! were quick to discuss how each baker fared in the exciting episode of the popular baking show. From discussing the steamed puddings to those oh-so-gooey molten peanut butter puddings to their amazing trifle terrine showstoppers, catch up with our discussion about the latest Bake Off episode here!

READ: Fans react to Paul Hollywood's handshakes on the Great British Bake Off

Steven failed to impress with his overdone technical challenge

The episode kicked off with the remaining bakers – Julia, Kate, Liam, Sophie, Stacey, Yan, Steven and James – as they attempted to create steam school puddings in the Signature Challenge. While Stacey, Steven and Yan all impressed Paul Hollywood so much that they were given a special 'Paul Hollywood handshake', last week's Star Baker, Kate, struggled with her pudding after her custard was too runny.

Sophie won Star Baker

The show then took an unusual turn for the technical challenge, as the bakers were given staggered starts so that they could present their molten peanut butter puddings instantly to the judges, who quietly tried them while the other bakers continued their work. Many bakers fond the challenge tricky, with some bakes either overdone or underdone. Kate once again found herself in trouble by coming last in the technical, while Sophie came out on top.

James was the latest contestant to leave the tent

See where Great British Bake Off is filmed and how you can visit

For the third challenge, the bakers were tasked with creating a layered trifle, and this challenge arguably showed the most creativity from the judges so far. While Yan wowed with her 'Heart of a Hero' trifle, Steven received a round of applause for his successful American flag jelly. However, it looked like the two-time Star Baker went style over substance for the bake, as both judges complained about the flavour. It was also a tough week for Julia, who failed to impress with her showstopper and worried about going home. However, Noel Fielding revealed that James was the next contestant to leave the tent after he struggled with the three challenges. Meanwhile, Sophie won Star Baker for the first time thanks to her Yuzu bake. See what we thought about the episode in our video, and leave your comments below!