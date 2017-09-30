Fans concerned as Strictly’s Ruth Langsford pulls hamstring ahead of Saturday’s show The TV presenter has injured her leg and had to miss rehearsals

Fans are loving watching TV presenter Ruth Langsford dance with professional Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing, but the star had some shock news for her followers on Friday evening. Ruth took to her Instagram page to reveal a hamstring injury that occurred in her dressing room. The popular telly host posted a video of herself resting her injured leg, explaining she had to miss rehearsals to recover in time for Saturday’s show. Ruth captioned the clip: "First injury......aghhhh! @bbcstrictly Sorry we had to miss rehearsal @mrantondubeke #hamstring #rest."

Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes

In the video, Ruth says she was practicing a dance move in her dressing room when the injury happened. She told her fans: "I kicked my leg out and I’ve pulled a hamstring. So I had to go to the physio. She wouldn’t let me do the rehearsal this afternoon. She’s told me I’ve got to ice it. Under here [points to leg] is an ice pack wrapped in a tea towel."

First injury......aghhhh! @bbcstrictly Sorry we had to miss rehearsal @mrantondubeke #hamstring #rest A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

She adds: "Then I’ve got to have a hot bath, then I’ve got to ice it again, take ibuprofen and she said she’s pretty sure it will be ok tomorrow. But I’ve had no rehearsal. I’m more worried about no rehearsal than I am about my hamstring, which is stupid I know. Anyway wish me luck. Operation hamstring get better begins now."

Ruth’s followers were quick to offer their support, with one telling her: "Hey Ruth your tough you can do it looking forward to Sat night xx." Another sounded concerned: "Oh no poor you hope you are OK for tomorrow." One reassured the star: "You’ll be fine, it’s only a hamstring. Make sure you warm up before you dance and stretch it gently. Defo ice and heat alternately and you’ll be right as rain." A third fan said: "Ruth... I'm not even joking but my puppy is rooting for you." There were more words of encouragement with a fan saying, in the words of Bruce Forsyth: "Good luck… ‘You’re my favourite’!"

READ: Strictly secrets: Ruth Langsford admits she'd be too jealous to watch Eamonn Holmes with Strictly dancers

Ruth and her dance partner Anton are due to perform the Charlseton to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and the Varsity Rhythm Boys on Saturday night. Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes recently told HELLO! Online of his wife’s fantastic work ethic, so Ruth no doubt will be doing all she can to perform Eamonn said of Ruth: "She is one of the most organised people that you will ever meet, and that’s from her military upbringing. She’s from a military family. She can pack a kit bag. She can do a schedule. You’ve got an amazing work ethic and I’m very proud of you."