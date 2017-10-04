Loading the player...

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins attends BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala The red carpet was packed with stars at the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala

The stars were out in force on Tuesday night for the BFI fundraising gala, Luminous. The stunning night, which was presented by Jonathan Ross with Tilda Swinton as a guest speaker, saw stars of the film and screen including Dame Joan Collins, Patrick Stewart and Homeland star, David Harewood, share their love of British cinema.

Joan opened up about her red carpet look

Chatting to HELLO!, Joan opened up about her stunning evening look. Sharing her red carpet tips, she said: "I do my own makeup, I do my own hair. I'm my own stylist, I buy my own clothes. This is Cavalli." Speaking about the BFI film festival, Patrick explained: "I like film festivals, I always have a good time. There is something about the creative energy that is going on here and the opportunity to see a lot of unusual and interesting movies that there may not be a chance to see out on the circuit." Romola Garai revealed that she sees cinema as a "religious experience", explaining: "It's as close as I come to having a religious experience sitting in the cinema watching a great piece of work."

Patrick spoke about British cinema

Speaking about how British cinema differs from American, David said: "I look at the West End and I see there's all this great talent on stage. We do have some great actors in this country and I think it's difficult to compete with Hollywood in terms of money. In terms of talent and scope, we've got everything we need." Sarah, Duchess of York, revealed that she loves the small screen as much as film – and revealed some of her favourite shows! "I'm obsessed with any form of TV or film," she said. "I love everything, Outlander to Scandal to Liar at the moment!"