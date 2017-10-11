Fans left devastated after latest baker's exit from Great British Bake Off Fans were upset with the GBBO Italian Week results

WARNING! CONTAIN'S SPOILERS FOR GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

With just six bakers left, the competition really heated up in Tuesday night's episode of The Great British Bake Off. While Steven was crowned Star Baker for the third time this series, viewers sadly had to say goodbye to Yan, who struggled with the challenges during Italian week. However, many fans thought that the decision was unfair, and took to Twitter to discuss the controversial episode

One person wrote: "If Yan leaves on #GBBO I'm taking this issue straight to parliament," while another added: "If Yan goes, I will mourn and then avenge her death." Some viewers suggested other contestants that should have left instead of Yan, with one person writing: "So Kate's pizza looked like it was done by a 3 year old but Yan goes?? Nah av had enough," while another wrote: "First Julia, now Yan. Stay strong, our Liam. Everything is riding on you. #GBBO."

However, Yan had no hard feelings after leaving the tent, and tweeted: "I have had the most excellent experience in the #GBBO tent. The friends I have made I hope will stay a lifetime. On to the next adventure!" The episode was not without its fair share of drama, as Kate also cut her finger while making pizza. The baker sat on the floor as medics looked at the injury, and revealed that she was close to fainting. Fans discussed the incident, with one tweeting: "Kate hurting her finger is the height of British reality TV drama," while another added: "Come ooooon!!! Well done Kate! Sliced finger, problems with bakes and soaring temperatures but still a quarter finalist." The next episode of the Channel 4 show will be the remaining bakers – Stacey, Kate, Liam, Sophie and Steven – compete in the quarter finals.

