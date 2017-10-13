Coronation Street to kill off Georgia May Foote's character Katy Armstrong It comes two years after the actress left the ITV soap

Coronation Street is set to kill off a major character next week. Katy Armstrong, played between 2010 and 2015 by actress Georgia May Foote, is set to die off-screen in a car crash in Portugal, with her former partner Chesney Brown told the devastating news in an upcoming episode. Chesney has been separated from Katy ever since she moved to Portugal with their young son Joseph. He will be told of Katy's death while in hospital himself being treated for an infection, and is thought to then rush to be with his grieving son.

Katy's character was last seen on screen more than two years ago, when 26-year-old Georgia walked away from the ITV soap in order to compete on Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking at the time, the star said of her character: "She needs a clean slate and it’s a good opportunity for her and Joseph. She needs to get away from her regrets, from feeling bad about what she did to Ches, and try something new instead. It'll be a good chance for her to do some thinking and growing up."

Katy and Chesney Brown became parents to a son named Joseph

A source told the Sun this week: "As Katy, Georgia was really popular with Corrie fans and had some big storylines. But bosses have clearly decided that she has no future in the soap, and have ruled out a return by killing her off."

