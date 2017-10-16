Ruth Langsford makes huge blunder ahead of Strictly results show The This Morning host survived another week on Strictly with her dance partner Anton du Beke

Ruth Langsford broke Strictly Come Dancing's cardinal rule on Saturday when she accidentally revealed the results of the show before it aired. The This Morning host survived another week on the BBC dance competition and couldn't contain her excitement as she took to Twitter to write: "We're through to next week… Yaaaaay! Thank you so much x x." Ruth, 57, also uploaded a short video on Facebook, and continued to enthuse: "Just wanted to say, thank you, thank you, thank you so much for voting to keep me in Strictly Come Dancing."

She added: "I'm just having the best time. And that tango tonight, I just loved it. And I did the worst dress rehearsal you could imagine as if I didn't know the dance. So, I just thought I cannot go out and do that to him (Anton) tonight, it's just not on. So, I pulled my socks up and went for it, and fortunately, it paid off, but that's thanks to you as well!"

Ruth and Anton danced the tango on Saturday's show

Exclusive: Ruth and Anton talk Strictly

Ruth quickly deleted both social media posts after realising that the results were under embargo, and wouldn't be revealed to the public until Sunday's show - just as they are every week. Fans were quick to point out Ruth's blunder, as one tweeted: "Oh @RuthieeL you're going to get in trouble for this… congrats though." Another posted, alongside a string a laughing emojis: "Hey Ruth? Don't think you're meant to tell us until tomorrow."

The presenter accidentally revealed her results ahead of Sunday's show

Ruth has taken her blonde Strictly wig home!

Last week, Ruth's fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee made the same mistake when she accidentally revealed that Reverend Richard Cole had been voted off. Speaking on her BBC Radio Berkshire programme on the Sunday morning, Debbie, 58, told listeners: "Very sad to see Richard go, the Reverend…" As she realised her mistake, Paul Daniels' widow could be heard exclaiming, "Oh" and tried to backtrack with a cover story. "He fell over at one point so he went and had to be treated so we're waiting to hear what happens in the results show tonight," she said.