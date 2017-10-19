Watch what made Strictly's Gemma Atkinson scream in rehearsals The Emmerdale actress and her professional dance partner left fans in hysterics

Gemma Atkinson and her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec look like they have a fun together – most of the time! On Thursday, Gemma shared a throwback video of the first time the Strictly Come Dancing couple practiced their lifts, and Gemma had quite the fright! In the footage, Gemma was seen being lifted and swung around by Aljaz, causing the Emmerdale star to scream in reaction to the fast-paced moves.

Gemma Atkinson got quite the fright when Aljaz Skorjanec practiced lifting her

Fans were quick to comment on the video, which had been captioned: "TBT to week 2 practicing our first lift! Keeping in mind I'm 11 stone and not the most graceful it didn’t go that bad, right?" One wrote: "You two are hilarious," while another said: "Just don’t do the screaming bit and you will be fine!" A third added: "This would so be me!"

The Emmerdale actress shared a hilarious practice video on Instagram

Last week, Gemma and Aljaz enjoyed an evening out together in Manchester, along with the star's rumoured ex Ryan Giggs and two other companions. The 32-year-old shared a photo of them all enjoying a dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."

Gemma and Aljaz dined out with Ryan Giggs and two companions last week

The photo raised doubts over Gemma's relationship status, with fans quick to comment on the picture, which came eight months after Gemma and Ryan were reportedly spotted enjoying a dinner date together, in February of this year. "Back together?" one asked, while another questioned: "How come Ryan Giggs is there?"

The speculation followed reports that Gemma has grown close to Alexandra Burke's professional partner Gorka, 27, during her time on the BBC dance show. The pair have not addressed the latest romance reports, although they have been posting photos together at the gym on their Instagram pages. "Gorka and Gemma are together," a Strictly insider told The Sun's Dan Wootton. "It's the talk of the make-up room. Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She's very ambitious and is nervous about it all."