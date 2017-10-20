Corrie's Pat Phelan to take a new hostage – who is his next victim? Coronation Street's dark storyline will see further twists in coming episodes

Coronation Street's Pat Phelan has been keeping Andy Carver hostage in a cellar for the past eight months, and it seems that next week he might finally be set free - but there's a catch. Actor Oliver Farnworth, who plays the victim, revealed all about the soap's dark storyline on Friday's Lorraine, revealing that his character has realised that the only way to escape Phelan's clutches is for him to be replaced with someone else. The actor said: "This idea that he's created, bringing someone else on board, he's seen an opportunity here - that Phelan kind of needs someone to bully. He needs control over someone, so he's seen this opportunity and thought: 'That's my last resort. I'm not getting out of here, it's been eight months now, locked up in this basement.'"

It was confirmed by the ITV soap that Phelan will take on another hostage, with possible victims being Daniel Osbourne - who has been making an enemy out of the builder in recent weeks – or even Phelan's own daughter Nicola Rubinstein. Spoiler footage also shows that Phelan will have a showdown with Anna Windass, with the villain trying to frame her for attempted murder after Seth takes a fall off a ladder.

STORY: Coronation Street cast enjoy a glam night out

Coronation Street's Phelan set to release hostage victim Andy Carver?

Corrie actor Connor McIntyre, who plays Phelan, hinted to The Sun that Andy could be forced to help with capturing a new victim. He explained: "Phelan thinks if Andy does something as bad as what Andy has on Phelan then Andy can’t ever go to the police so there is a certain logic to it. As the pressure is mounting, he starts looking at Nicola, Anna, Daniel and all the other people that he has encountered because Phelan never forgets an injustice or an injury to him."

STORY: Remember Corrie's Emma Watts? See her now

Phelan's next victim is set to be revealed next week, will it be his daughter Nicola?

Anna Windass will also get on Phelan's wrong side

The talented actor, who has been playing Phelan since 2013, also opened up about the fan reaction he gets, describing viewers as "very cool". Speaking to the Radio Times, the soap star said: "Corrie fans are very cool. They get it. And there's a sense of ownership about it – if you're a Corrie fan, you enjoy your villain, knowing full well that he'll inevitably get his comeuppance.

"It’s a very moral universe – and quite right too. The reaction I usually get is, 'You’re so horrible. We really hate you. But we don’t want them to kill you yet.'"

See here for more Coronation Street news