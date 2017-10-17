Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp reveals she was sexually harassed The Blackpool actress plays Nicola Rubinstein on the ITV soap

Coronation Street newcomer Nicola Thorp has spoken out about being sexually harassed during her work as an actress in a series of tweets posted on Twitter. The soap star, who plays Nicola Rubinstein on Corrie, opened up about her experiences in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The actress tweeted: "[Expletive], you to the director who got 21 y/o me to audition before him in a bikini then blow up a balloon til it burst in my face for a coffee ad."

STORY: Former Coronation Street actress Melanie Hughes dies suddenly

Nicola Thorp opened up about her sexual harrasment on Twitter

Nicola continued: "[Expletive] you to the broadcaster who called me about a 'potential project' at 1am then told me he wanted to sleep with me when he met me.." The star then told her fans that she had also been "trapped" in a toilet cubicle as a teenager while in a restaurant. She wrote: "[Expletive] you to the restaurant manager who trapped 18 y/o me in a toilet cubicle and wouldn’t let me out unless I kissed him." Another tweet revealed that a married director had threatened her: "[Expletive] you to the married director who harassed me with messages asking if I had feelings for him and threatened me when I told him I didn’t."

The actress plays newcomer Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street

Nicola's followers were quick to show their support to the actress and equality campaigner. One wrote: "No one should be allowed to be subjected to things like this in this day & age Nicola. Especially from someone who is married. I hope you are okay." Another added: "These tweets are breaking my heart. No one deserves any of this. Sending you so much love Nicola." A third said: "This is disgusting. Need to get names to shame these people."

Earlier in the week, Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony revealed that she had been raped by Harvey Weinstein. In an essay penned in the Sunday Times, she wrote: "The lunches were invariably in hotel suites but I felt comfortable in Harvey’s company. We had become friends." She then detailed her first experience of sexual harassment, explaining: "The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he ­grabbed me. It was the last thing I expected and I fled. I blamed it on myself because I was tired, a bit drunk and ­therefore so completely off my guard."

Loading the player...

Speaking about a later incident, Lysette alleged that Harvey went to her home, pushed her inside and attacked her. "He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown," she wrote. "He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting… I was disgusted and embarras­sed, but I was at home. I thought I should just forget the whole disgusting incident. I blamed myself. I'd been an idiot to think he and I were just friends."