Strictly's Joe McFadden shares photo of his 'new hairless body'– see the pic! The actor shaved his chest for his Paso Doble routine

Joe McFadden's fans got a treat on his Instagram page today! The Holby City star shared a photo of his new hair-free chest ready for Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing. The actor posted before and after snaps showing his previous hairy chest and his now smooth torso, with fans going wild for the revealing photos. Joe captioned the pictures: "My new hairless paso dobled body for those who wanted proof! What will I get asked to do next? #Strictly #faketan #trimmer #ole."

Joe's before and after chest shots Photo credit: Instagram / Joe McFadden

Joe's followers wasted no time in complimenting him on his new look. One told him: "Well that's just brightened up my storm Brian Saturday!" Another said: " Eek... streamlined! You'll be whizzing about on that dance floor!" One fan wrote: "Phwoah @mrjoemcfadden good luck tonight." While another said: "Now that's dedication."

So I may have just shaved my chest for my paso doble routine tonight on #Strictly- That’s how dedicated I am to this show! 😳 — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) 21 October 2017

Joe and his dance partner Katya Jones shared some insider Strictly secrets during an appearance on Lorraine this week. The couple opened up to host Lorraine Kelly about their time in the competition so far. Joe, 42, revealed that the pair have found a way to communicate with each other while they are performing on the Saturday night live shows – by speaking through gritted teeth!

READ: Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones reveal Strictly secrets on Lorraine

"We speak a bit – there's a lot of ventriloquism there," he admitted, before Katya demonstrated how she manages to instruct Joe, all the while maintaining her dazzling smile. The pair also revealed that they have cut holes in Joe's shoes to help ease the pain caused by so much dancing. "My toes are sore!" the actor added. "We dance for eight hours a day."