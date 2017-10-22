X Factor first look: See Cheryl at Judges' Houses! The singer gives Simon Cowell a helping hand choosing his acts

Cheryl makes her return to the X Factor on Saturday night alongside Simon Cowell at the Judges' Houses stage of the competition. The pair are reunited in the South of France after Cheryl's time away from the show to give birth to her first child, a baby boy called Bear. Now she's making a guest appearance to help Simon choose his final three acts. In a preview video, the old friends played a funny game of 'Stick On Your Head' with show host Dermot O'Leary.

In the clip, Simon and Cheryl have to guess which person's name is written on the note on their forehead. Simon guesses his own name easily but when it's Cheryl's turn as former X Factor contestant Wagner, a little teasing goes on from Mr Cowell. As Cheryl does an impression of the singer's accent, Simon jokes: "Your ex-husband?" and Cheryl bursts into laughter.

Cheryl has a laugh playing the sticker game with Simon Cowell

READ: Cheryl hints at Girls Aloud reunion despite bitter split

Cheryl's fans are excited about her return to the X Factor, with many sending messages to the star on her Instagram page. The mum-of-one posted a stunning selfie to announce her appearance on the show and captioned the picture: "I will be joining Mr. Cowell at his judges’ houses this weekend." The star looked fantastic, with bronzed skin, flawless make-up and her trademark long, glossy hair. "Glad to have you back. Looking forward to seeing you and Simon on X factor again," one fan told her.

There may be more exciting news in store too, after Cheryl's boyfriend, Liam Payne, told The Sun that she may return to her previous judging spot on The X Factor panel next year. He revealed: "Cheryl and Simon spoke about her going back next year. Obviously Simon is desperate to get her back."

Cheryl has kept a low profile since giving birth to her son Bear in March this year, but is now slowly getting back to work. She recently made a sensational return to the catwalk as she modelled for L’Oreal in Paris Fashion Week, joining a host of celebrity ambassadors, including Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda.

The X Factor continues with the final Judges' Houses tonight at 7pm on ITV.