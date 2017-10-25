Strictly are doing a Blue Peter special and the line-up is amazing Former presenters and current host Radzi Chinyanganya will compete in the show

Strictly Come Dancing are putting on a Blue Peter special for Children in Need next month, when TV household names will vie for Glitterball glory. Blue Peter's current host Radzi Chinyanganya will take to the dance floor, as will former presenters Anthea Turner, Konnie Huq, Mark Curry, Diane-Louise Jordan and Tim Vincent, each hoping to raise the Pudsey Glitterball Trophy. The stars will be paired with a Strictly professional dancer for the charity show. The special, which will be hosted by Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will be aired during the Children in Need appeal show on November 17. It comes ahead of Blue Peter's 60th birthday next year.

Anthea, who presented Blue Peter from 1992 to 1994, said she was "excited to be back with my Blue Peter family for BBC Children In Need". Konnie, who fronted the children's programme from 1997 until 2008, said: "I've got two left feet but hopefully we'll put them right, well one of them anyway! Looking forward to it."

Former Blue Peter presenters will join the line-up

Radzi, who has hosted Blue Peter since 2013, said it was an "absolute honour" to take part. "It is the first time that Blue Peter, Strictly and BBC Children in Need have come together and I can't wait," he said, adding that he hoped Craig Revel Horwood was "feeling kind". Mark also said he was "proud to be a part of all three of these legendary shows" while Tim said he was "in equal measure excited and terrified".

Diane-Louise Jordan admitted she can't dance but will "gladly accept the challenge". She said: "I'm a former Trustee for BBC Children In Need as well as a massive Strictly fan. Blue Peter will always be my first love. So to have an opportunity to combine all three is thrilling!"