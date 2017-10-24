Craig Revel Horwood in 'agony' after hilarious Strictly impression The 52-year-old is struggling with severe pain in his hip

Craig Revel Horwood had Strictly viewers in stitches when he fell off his chair and onto the floor while impersonating fellow judge Bruno Tonioli. But sadly the skit has caused "agony" for the 52-year-old, who has been battling severe pain in his hip throughout this series of Strictly. Craig underwent his first hip replacement in 2013 and is now said to be planning his second operation, but has delayed the procedure so he can see out the dance competition. A source told the Sun: "He may only have been larking around but he's actually in agony. He had a hip replaced in 2013 but now needs the other one doing. Doing the smallest things causes him immense pain. He is fighting through to see the rest of the series out."

STORY: Bruno Tonioli to miss Strictly for first time ever in 13 years – find out why

Craig Revel Horwood has been battling severe pain in his hip throughout this series of Strictly

Speaking at the time of his first operation, Craig explained: "It's all those years of doing can-cans and dropping the splits. All those years of classical ballet and forcing turn-outs can be quite detrimental to your body." He isn't the only Strictly judge to have suffered for his art; Darcey Bussell also had to have hip surgery last year after her career as The Royal Ballet's principal dancer took its toll on her body.

STORY: Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones reveal Strictly secrets on Lorraine

Craig falls off his chair (yes, really), pure frills from Ruth & Anton, and Joe McFadden gets fierce! See our favourite #Strictly moments ✨ pic.twitter.com/oFf04qhKle — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 22, 2017

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine, Darcey, 48, shared: "Over the years, I've had two ankle operations, torn my hamstring, had my hip resurfaced and snapped the anterior cruciate ligament in my knee… But as a dancer, injuries are part of your career."

STORY: Ant McPartlin's wife returns to the spotlight on Strictly: It Takes Two

Craig is currently performing in the West End production of Annie, starring at orphanage manager Miss Hannigan. His run will soon be coming to an end, with actor and comedian Meera Syal set to take over the villainous role from 27 November.