Is Simon Rimmer's performance in jeopardy? Strictly star sustains painful injury The Sunday Brunch presenter has injured his leg

Simon Rimmer has revealed he's been struggling with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals this week. The Sunday Brunch presenter, who has been partnered up with Karen Clifton, has confessed that he has sustained a painful injury, which stemmed from his fall during Sunday's dance-off. Speaking about his incident on Tuesday's It Takes Two, Simon revealed: "I've got a bit of pain in my quad, and my lovely physio Doug has strapped me up to keep the muscle in place to hopefully heal it and sort itself out." Karen added: "It is really tough because these guys have never danced before and it's pretty intense on your muscles, so if something like that happens it's really hard to recover from it. But hopefully you’ll be ok. Fingers crossed!"

Simon Rimmer is dancing with Karen Clifton on this year's Strictly

When asked about their training, the pair confessed they are yet to start! This week the duo are set to perform the Viennese Waltz to Tom Jones hit Delilah for Halloween week. "No, this has got to calm down really - not been able to start yet as this has got to be eased off," explained Simon. Earlier this week, Simon took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his leg all bandaged up. "So happy to be through to week 6 @bbcstrictly with @karencliftonofficial - my leg is killing me - ice and compression time," he wrote alongside the post.

so happy to be through to week 6 @bbcstrictly with @karencliftonofficial - my leg is killing me - ice and compression time A post shared by Simon Rimmer (@rimmersimon) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

STORY: Strictly fans unimpressed by Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer's dance-off

Fans rushed to send their well-wishes, with one writing: "You really twisted it badly! Hope you have a speedy recovery." Another said: "Fantastic you got through felt so sorry when you slipped. But well done." A third post read: "You were great. Well deserved to get through. Hope you feel better soon and looking forward to Halloween week."