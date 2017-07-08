Victoria Beckham has a cool new haircut – see the photo! The mum-of-four has showed off her stunning new look

Victoria Beckham is known for changing her style and on Friday she debuted her new haircut on her Instagram stories page. The mum-of-four shared a photo of her new look, which showed the star’s sassy new bob. Victoria was dressed all in black for the picture as she showed off her edgy new hairstyle. The designer has worn her hair in this style several times over the years, but this new look features a choppier bob, which her fans are sure to love. Victoria captioned the snap “Kisses x VB”.

Victoria Beckham showed off her funky new hairstyle on Instagram

The star also posted a second photo of herself having a sweet cuddle with her youngest child, Harper. Victoria wrote: “After a long day shooting u can't beat afternoon cuddles. Kisses on Friday x VB.” The picture quickly received over 600,000 likes and scores of comments about her new haircut. One fan said: “Love the shorter hair too you always suited the shorter styles – gorgeous.” Another wrote: “Loving the new hair!” There were more compliments for the loving mum, as one follower said: “You are truly an amazing mum! I have 4 children myself and I always feel so frazzled! Yet...you make it seem effortless! It's refreshing to see your posts...”

After a long day shooting u can't beat afternoon cuddles .✨✨✨ Kisses on Friday x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Victoria and her husband David Beckham have just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, both taking to their Instagram pages last week to post heartfelt messages to each other. David treated Victoria to a hamper of Sassicaia wine to mark 18 years of marriage - which she seemed to like a lot. Captioning a picture of the gift on Instagram, she wrote: "He knows me too well!!! x VB." The happy pair then enjoyed a date night at a restaurant.

Loading the player...

READ: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback snaps

There were more gifts from their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who gave mum and dad a beautiful bouquet of flowers. In the morning of their anniversary, Victoria and David came downstairs to a celebratory breakfast made by their children. The table was decorated with flowers and a colourful selection of balloons.