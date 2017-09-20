Scarlett Moffatt unveils new transformation after car accident left her with black teeth The I'm A Celebrity winner has something to smile about

Scarlett Moffatt has unveiled a brand new look! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Gogglebox star shared her delight as she showed off her sparkling new teeth in a photo simply captioned "Smiles." Last month, the 26-year-old admitted she was "gonna cry" ahead of the transformation, which took place 11 years after a bike accident left her with black teeth.

Smiles 😁 amazon have got my new book HALF PRICE if you pre order Me life story, Sofa so good now eeek!! #melifestory #book (links in the bio lovely) A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Fans rushed to congratulate the star on her new look, with one writing: "Well done Scarlett...I love your smile...#beautiful you are such a happy cheery young woman...#keepsmiling." Another wrote: "Wow you look amazing." A third post read: "Happy smiles keeps us going for miles."

The beloved television personality has previously opened up the accident which affected her appearance and led her to getting bullied at school. "I smashed my teeth and had all the nerves taken out, so I had a black tooth as well as a monobrow, and I was a little bit chubby, and then half my face was on the slide," she told The Sun. Scarlett suffers from facial paralysis due to her condition with Bell's palsy, which she developed after the accident.

The TV star has opened up about her struggle with bullying at school

Speaking about her teenage bullying, Scarlett confessed she "didn't have the best time" and "didn't like life" as a result. "The way the school dealt with [the bullying] that was ten minutes before the end of the day, I was allowed to leave early so I didn't get beat up," she revealed. "I would just walk around Asda's car park until three o'clock or up until the time I was meant to come home. I just felt so embarrassed to tell my mum and dad." She explained how she kept the bullying a secret from her parents, saying "[If I] hadn't had those experiences at school, then I probably wouldn't be here. If I had just tried to fit in, I wouldn't be the weirdo that I am now."