Why David Beckham finds his wife Victoria 'boring' The former Spice Girl has previously insisted she likes to have fun

Victoria Beckham often speaks about how much fun she has with her husband David and their four children, but when it comes to discussing make-up, David couldn't be more disinterested. The fashion designer admitted that when she talks about the ins and out of her beauty line, David finds her "so boring".

Of her latest beauty collection with Estée Lauder, she told Vogue: "If I can't do it well there's no point in my doing it. I was very specific with what I wanted, even down to the size of pigments in an eyeshadow, and they were fantastic. I feel like beauty is a category where I've just scratched the surface. I'm enjoying every moment; I love the development process and the packaging. David thinks I'm so boring talking about boxes and stuff!"

To promote her new collection, the former Spice Girl also dared to go bare in a make-up tutorial for fans. Discussing the video, she recalled: "When Anna [Wintour] asked me to do a tutorial and she said, 'Well, you have to start off with no make-up,' I said, 'Oh my God, really, do I have to?' But the response has been fantastic – it was great advice, you have to be honest and engaging."

Behind her trademark pout and steely look, Victoria, 43, insists she likes to have fun. She recently told The Sunday Times: "We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together. The kids are very funny. David can be very funny – you wouldn't expect that. Brooklyn is hilarious. They all are in their own ways. They're happy kids."

And earlier this year, the former pop star also revealed to Elle: "I don't tend to go to parties, but if I do go out for dinner, I like to have a drink and really have fun. I'm really good value at a dinner party – I want to relax and have a laugh. I like to have fun, and I think that often surprises people."