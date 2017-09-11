Shay Mitchell swears by coconut oil for shiny hair The actress is building a reputation for her chic red carpet style

Shay Mitchell swears by coconut oil as the secret to getting super shiny hair. The actress is building a reputation for her chic red carpet style, and is also known for her ability to pull off just about any hair or make-up look.

While Shay has access to any beauty product available on the market, she actually prefers a natural multitasker to care for her signature brunette tresses.

"Coconut oil! Straight up, straight out of the jar - I use it to moisturise my skin and my hair," she told Racked.com. "I like to do a weekly mask, too. I think it's good to just kind of go off of your natural texture."

Since Shay concluded filming on hit TV show Pretty Little Liars, she has taken some time out to travel and explore countries such as Morocco. When the Biore brand ambassador is preparing for a long-haul flight, she makes sure to pack in some beauty essentials.

"In checked luggage, I'll always have a face mask with me. For the airplane, I'll definitely have a moisturising lotion and a Biore nose strip!" the 30-year-old said.

Meanwhile, when Shay gets time to hit the shops she prefers to check out both high-street stores, like Zara, and vintage boutiques for on-trend outfits. In particular, the brunette beauty likes to wander around shops like What Goes Around Comes Around.

"And I'll shop online, too: My friend is a really amazing vintage picker, so I'll go onto her Instagram and see what she's been collecting," she added.