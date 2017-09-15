Emily Ratajkowski rocks shorter hair at Rihanna's Diamond Ball The model has gone for the chop – and we love it!

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York on Thursday night to attend Rihanna's star-studded Diamond Ball, joining the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and of course, Rihanna herself. All eyes were on the 26-year-old model-turned actress, who debuted a sleek new lob at the gala, held at the Cipriani Wall Street. Emily's hair had also been highlighted a glossy honey-hued tone, bringing out her dark brown eyes.

Emily has gone for the chop!

Emily's hair was styled by celebrity hairdresser Jennifer Yepez, who proudly took to Instagram to showcase her work. Posting a photo of Emily's new look, she captioned the picture: " Who dis @emrata Ready for Diamond Ball Makeup @patrickta Hair color @auracolorist Hair #jenniferyepez #emilyratajkowski #diamondball #nyc #shorthair." Fans loved the new, short 'do, with many taking to the comments section to compliment Emily's hair. "Perfection hair and makeup," one wrote, while another added: "Perfection." Jennifer's other clients include Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid.

Rihanna at her star-studded Diamond Ball

On Thursday night, Emily's new look was complemented by her choice of attire - a head-turning Chanel gown. The floor-length number teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening heels and was embellished with gold buttons down the front of the bodice.

Meanwhile, host Rihanna, who hosted the event to raise money for her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, looked fantastic in a black gown by Ralph & Russo Couture. The black off-the-shoulder number featured statement long sleeves with turned-up cuffs, a ruffled mini skirt and a show-stopping train. To accessorise, the singer wore not one, but two diamond chokers, and completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Beyoncé was also in attendance

Beyoncé, 36, also looked fantastic, and showcased her sensational post-baby body in a figure-hugging silk dress. The forest-hued design featured a plunging neckline and daring thigh-high split, and was accessorised with black leg-lengthening heels and diamond bangles.