Ramona Marquez shot to fame as an adorable child actress back in 2007, playing straight-talking Karen Brockman in the hit BBC sitcom Outnumbered. And now, at the age of 16, the talented actress is all grown up – with a completely new look! On Tuesday night, Ramona and her former co-star Daniel Roche, 17, who played middle child Ben Brockman, attended the Access All Areas gala screening, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust at Proud Camden, London.

Outnumbered actress Ramona Marquez played Karen Brockman in the hit BBC show

The Karen actress rocked a sleek, platinum-blonde hairstyle, which was styled in a sweeping side-parting. The youngster also had fun with her make-up, opting for a vibrant pink eyeshadow dusted on her eyelids, which was defined further by a bold black liner and statement brow. A natural base enhanced her complexion, and a pink lipgloss completed her make-up look.

Outnumbered's Karen and Ben looked unrecognisable in a rare public appearance

Ramona, who was dressed in a velvet T-shirt, pinstripe mini skirt and black boots, posed for photos with Daniel, who looked smart in a grey jumper, black jeans and a quilted jacket. Notably missing was Tyger Drew-Honey, who played the oldest Brockman sibling, Jake, alongside their on-screen parents Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner.

The Outnumbered child stars from the hit BBC sitcom

Back in December, meanwhile, the trio reunited on This Morning to promote a Christmas special of the hit BBC sitcom. Their "grown up" appearance gave viewers quite the shock, who took to social media to share their surprise. "#OutnumberedChristmasSpecial They all look so grown up! With such deep voices! @thismorning," one fan tweeted, while another noted: "Oh my!! Seeing the #Outnumbered kids grown makes me feel old but it is 9 years since it first started and nobody stays young forever."

The Outnumbered children reunited on This Morning last year - shocking fans with their grown up appearance

The beloved actors, who propelled into the limelight after finding fame on the BBC TV show, opened up about how much has changed for them over the years – even though they still bicker on set. Tyger explained: "What made Outnumbered so brilliant in the first place is that they say, 'Don't work with children and animals', and the director threw that out the window! We were children and we’ve all evolved. We do argue on set the same way we argue off set."