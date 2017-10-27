Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby goes brunette for Halloween – see her transformation The This Morning presenter shared a photo on Instagram

Holly Willoughby manages to look amazing in anything. The presenter of This Morning shocked fans as she unveiled a brunette look for Halloween, explaining that she got dressed up as zombie Wonder Woman for Celebrity Juice. Holly, 36, swapped her trademark blonde waves for a long brown wig, and looked unrecognisable with a heavily made-up face. Despite her scary look, Holly flashed a winning smile in an Instagram photo and wrote: "Make-up room moments."

The TV star appeared on Keith Lemon's popular late-night show alongside best friend Fearne Cotton, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Joey Essex, Gino D'Acampo, Joey Essex and Rylan Clark-Neal. Holly took part in a game of Wibbly Wobbly Word, where she was tasked with describing words that her teammates had to guess.

"Make-up room moments," Holly wrote

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield have been enjoying a week off presenting duties. The doting mum has no doubt enjoyed her break with her three children, who are on half-term. She and her husband Dan Baldwin are the proud parents to Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester.

The TV star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, although in a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her perfect night in with Dan. "I love sitting there, snuggled up on the sofa," she said. "We will put on whatever box set we are watching at the time, have our little nibbles and just sit there."

The TV star dressed up for Celebrity Juice

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their ten-year anniversary. Speaking shortly before the landmark date, Holly shared the secret behind their happy marriage. "I mean obviously I really love Dan," she told the Sun. "We have a really good laugh together, and I don't want to sound like a massive cliché, but we get on really well. I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair, so that helps.