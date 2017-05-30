Ashley Graham opens up about school bullies: 'It was humiliating' Ashley Graham spoke about her difficult school years

Ashley Graham has opened up about her difficulty with bullies while at school, revealing that her classmates would call her cruel nicknames. The stunning supermodel chatted to Harper's Bazaar about the bullying, saying: "Girls would call me 'cottage-cheese thighs' and 'thunder thighs'. They'd be like 'Wide load coming through. Beep, beep!' I hated school."

Ashley opened up about bullies

She continued: "As a model, people are telling you you're beautiful, and at school, people are telling you you're ugly. They would say, 'You're not really a model, you're a fat model.' It was humiliating. I think I just put my head down and internalised it." She also confided that she had a difficult relationship with her father as a teenager. "[My dad was] a dark presence," she said. "My dad was very critical and harsh. He was physically there but absent emotionally. He thought I was stupid because I had a really low reading level and I wasn't good at maths. His nickname for me was 'Duh'. That puts a lot of pressure on a kid."

The plus-sized model spoke about body positivity

The 29-year-old, who regularly speaks about body positivity, also opened up about embracing her famous curves to Vogue magazine. She said: "Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself. A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am." She admitted to People Now that she does occasionally still get shy about wearing a bikini. "I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, 'Oh, I have to take my cover-up off.' And you feel like everybody's watching, and then you just go, 'Oh fine, I'll just take it off'."