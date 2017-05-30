Michelle Mone shares loved up photo of billionaire boyfriend The Ultimo entrepreneur has been dating Douglas Barrowman for around ten months

Michelle Mone took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snapshot showing her with boyfriend Douglas Barrowman. The couple, who have been dating for ten months, posed together in front of a private helicopter as they prepared to fly to Monaco, Michelle looking beautiful as she showed off the results of her recent weight loss. "Training and juicing is starting to pay off," she told fans. "Thanks @jasonvale I'm going to be a bad girl today." She included the hashtags #lovemyfamily #lovemyman #business #entrepreneur #businesswoman and #fitness.

It comes just a few days after Michelle opened up about her romance with billionaire businessman Douglas. The pair stepped out together for the launch of new business club, The HQ, in Wilmslow at the weekend, and 45-year-old Michelle spoke about their "happy and great relationship". She told the Mail: "I'm in a great place and am in a very happy relationship of 10 months with Doug. I have a new global business launch in June which I'm very excited about. 2017 is looking to be a fantastic year."

Glasgow-born Michelle was first linked to Douglas in December. She later tweeted: "After 25 years I've finally met my match", along with a red love heart emoji. The Ultimo lingerie entrepreneur split from her husband Michael in 2011 after 19 years of marriage. They share three children together. Douglas, meanwhile, made his fortune in property development and private equity, and lives on the Isle of Man. he previously featured on the Channel 4 documentary Million Pound Mega Yachts with one of his two superyachts, the Turquoise, a 183ft vessel which cost £50million and has a staff of 13.