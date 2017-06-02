Jamie Redknapp shows off toned abs while playing volleyball with James Corden! Jamie Redknapp showed off his amazing abs filming A League of their Own: US Road Trip

Jamie Redknapp showed off his amazing toned shape while filming A League of their Own: US Road Trip. Accompanied by James Corden, Freddie Flintoff and Jack Whitehall, the dad-of-two took part in a tense game of volleyball on the beach in California. The new series sees the four friends visit the US, where they will take a 4,000-mile journey to New York City, but not before stopping in Florida and Miami first!

The group went on a US road trip

The group will be given 'challenges' along the way, which include driving Monster Trucks, performing with the cast of Aladdin on Broadway, training as lifeguards and even alligator hunting in the Everglades. At the end of the trip one winner will be announced, while the loser must pay a forfeit of performing at a drag club in the Big Apple. Jamie's wife Louise Redknapp opened up about her husband in an interview with HELLO!, revealing that although Jamie might have a competitive streak in A League of our Own, she doesn't think he'd sign up to Strictly Come Dancing in a hurry! She said: "I'd love to see Jamie do Strictly, it would be incredible. I don't know how long he'd last: he'd either not turn up to rehearsals as he'd be on the golf course, or they'd never get him in the spangly pants. But if he wanted to give it a go, I'd be absolutely behind him!"

Jamie showed off his abs

Speaking about their two boys – Beau and Charlie – she said: "I think secretly they'd both like to do a little bit more performance-led things, but because they're boys and sport is such a huge part of [Jamie's and my] life I think they just naturally go down that route. [Beau] is a very keen footballer and [Charley's] a really good rugby player, actually." She added: "It's hard for the boys – people want them to be amazing footballers but just because their dad does something doesn't mean they want to do the same. Although right now the young one's definitely taking after his dad."

A League of Their Own: US Road Trip 2.0 is back at 9pm on Monday 5th June on Sky 1 and via streaming on Now TV.