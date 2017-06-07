Perrie Edwards praised by fans for showing off large surgery scar The Little Mix singer previously described the scar as her 'biggest body hang-up'

Perrie Edwards has been praised by fans for showing off a large childhood scar in a photograph shared in Instagram. The 23-year-old Little Mix singer has previously described the scar on her stomach as her "biggest body hang-up", and her decision to post the image has prompted an outpouring of support from her followers. Perrie has had the scar since childhood, following surgery on her oesophagus, which was too small. The picture shows her posing for the camera in a low-cut top, slashed to the navel, the scar clearly visibly above the neckline.

Perrie Edwards has been praised for sharing a photo showing off her childhood scar

Speaking previously to Now magazine, Perrie revealed: "My [biggest body hang-up] is my scar on my stomach. When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that's why I don't want to show it."

Perrie was quickly inundated with messages from her fans, who commented on her bravery and revealed that the image had made them feel more comfortable about their own scars. One wrote: "Thanks for posting this picture as my 18 year old daughter had open heart surgery when she was 4 and has a scar down her chest so thank you for posting how this pic you look amazing x." Another added: "You have helped me to realise that showing my scar is important. It saved my life and I should be proud of it. Thank you."

