Danielle Lloyd's mum breaks down in tears as they discuss 'invisible illness' The reality TV star is expecting her fourth child in a few weeks

Danielle Lloyd supported her mum Jackie as the pair made an appearance on Lorraine to talk about Jackie's "invisible illness" fibromyalgia. The mother-daughter duo explained how Jackie would normally help Danielle through her pregnancy and life at home with her three sons, but Jackie has been suffering with chronic pain for the past six years.

"Obviously now I'm due to have another baby, she would usually be there for me," said Danielle, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill. "I really, really rely on her. My mum's moved in with me, she's lived with me to help me with my children. It's just really sad to see because even playing with the children, they don't understand that nanny's going through a lot of pain. So even grabbing her hand and holding onto her and wanting to play with her in the swimming pool when we go away, it's all stuff she can't do anymore. It's really sad."

Danielle's mum Jackie suffers from chronic pain

Jackie explained that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia two years ago, when a doctor finally gave her the correct diagnosis. But she's been suffering chronic pain for six, at first assuming it was menopause because she had aches, pains and hot flushes. "Four years ago, it started to get worse," said Jackie. "I was just so tired I couldn't even get out of bed. The slightest little thing like trying to hold a cup or walk down the stairs, the pain was just horrendous." She added: "I thought it was the arthritis increasing."

The reality TV star is expecting her fourth baby

Jackie, who has "had every tablet under the sun" including anti-depressants, added: "It's a silent illness, it's an invisible illness. Everyone says, 'Oh you look so well.'" Breaking down in tears, she said: "It takes your life away. I haven't got control of my life anymore, the pain controls my life." As chat show host Lorraine comforted the pair and asked if Jackie would be at the birth, she said: "I won't be able to help as much but I will be there."

Jackie and Danielle were raising awareness for fibromyalgia, which affects 1 in 25 people but is not widely known about. After their TV appearance, the model took to Twitter to share a link to a petition for fibromyalgia to be recognised as a disability in parliament.