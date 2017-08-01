Kelly Brook has the best response to body shamers who called her a 'beached whale' on holiday The actress shared a photo of herself in a bikini, but has since deleted it from Instagram

Kelly Brook has defiantly responded to critics who commented on her figure after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram. The picture showed the 37-year-old actress posing in a tiny bikini in the sea as she showed off her sizzling body. Kelly has since deleted the photo, which garnered a string of nasty comments, including one that likened her to a "beached whale". The British star took to Twitter to write: "I have lovely smart people follow me on social media who I like talking with! I will not let the negativity of a few stop me sharing." She also followed it up with another jokey post, writing: "I have thick skin!! Literally."

Her legion of fans were quick to support her, with one replying: "You are an inspiration Kells. Love you." Another wrote: "And you are the most beautiful woman on the planet. Just saying." A third commented: "British Beauty – always has and always will be! Curvaceous to the core."

Kelly pictured previously on holiday in 2014

Kelly: 'I see it as a success that I'm 36 and still not married with children'

Kelly was on holiday in France, where her Italian boyfriend Jeremy Parisi lives, when she shared the picture. She recently opened up to HELLO! magazine about her beau of two years, a TV star, saying: "He's a happy man and a successful man, so he's able to enjoy my success without feeling threatened. We're not putting any pressure on ourselves. We're not engaged, we've got no plans to marry. We're happy and just enjoying what we have."

She added: "The older I've got, the more I've realised that money and fame aren't everything; it's the people you love and surround yourself with and the home life you build that are the real riches. I've done pretty well for myself on that score."