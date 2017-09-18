Linda Nolan breaks down in tears as she discovers cancer hasn't spread Linda has been battling with incurable secondary breast cancer

Linda Nolan broke down in tears on Loose Women on Monday as her scan results revealed that her cancer has not spread. Coleen Nolan's sister made her big announcement on the show and declared she is now planning for the future. The 58-year-old allowed the Loose Women camera crew to follow her journey, documenting her fight with the illness. Linda Nolan's Cancer Diaries showed her getting the results from her scan.

Hearing the good news, the doctor said: "The scan is good – we are pleased about it." Linda replied: "So it hasn't gone anywhere?" Getting emotional she added: "I can plan, I can go away again. I'm on top of the world." The singer then appeared later live on Loose Women alongside sisters Coleen and Maureen to talk about to news. Linda added: "My final message to cancer – you're dealing with a tough cookie and I'm going to fight it all the way." Keen to get back into action, Linda revealed that she is continuing with her autobiography and will push for another tour next year.

Linda Nolan with sisters Maureen and Coleen on Loose Women

The Irish born star was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer. Speaking with The Mirror, Linda said: "I am really scared. I don't want to die. I want to grow old with my family." She added: "There is so much I want to do. I have to be positive and make sure I do." With determination, Linda expressed that she will not give up on her battle with cancer easily.

She said: "Some people with secondary breast cancer can live for five, ten, twenty years. And that's what I want to do." She continued: "I'm not going to be dying from cancer, I'm going to be living with cancer if that's what I have to do." Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and managed to beat it.