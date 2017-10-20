Myleene Klass shows off tiny waist in amazing bikini photo The mother-of-two looks better than ever

Myleene Klass has showcased her incredible bikini body in a new photo shared on Instagram. The 39-year-old looked better than ever as she posed in a leopard-print two-piece, her toned body on show as she stood on the deck of a boat during a recent holiday abroad. Alongside the photo, mum-of-two Myleene simply wrote: "Just add water." The striking 'bikini' is in fact a lingerie set from Myleene's own Littlewoods range but has been designed to be versatile enough to wear as swimwear. The Strappy Underwired T-shirt Bra is available to buy for £22, while the No VPL Thong costs just £10.

Myleene Klass has shown off her incredible bikini body on Instagram

Fans rushed to complement the star on her enviable physique, with one writing: "What a view!" and another adding: "You look absolutely stunning." A third joked: "If I don't look like this on holiday, I ain't going!" Myleene has become something of a style icon in recent years, and also has a fashion line with British online retailer Very. Earlier this week she turned heads in a striking pink statement coat from her latest collection, featuring fluted bell sleeves, boxy front pockets and an oversized collar.

The star pictured with boyfriend Simon Motson

The star is a mother to two children, daughters Ava, ten and six-year-old Hero. She divorced their father Graham Quinn in April 2013, less than two years after the tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. She has since found love with boyfriend Simon Motson, who she started dating in 2015 before going public with their romance with following May. "He is so hot!" Myleene later told the Mirror. "It's lovely. I'm enjoying myself."