Kate Wright had the best response for trolls who body shamed her on social media. The former TOWIE star showed off her gorgeous curves in a video posted on Instagram, in which Kate can be seen wearing a neon-coloured bikini. She explained how she was caught in an unflattering pose by paparazzi, while on holiday in Dubai with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand.

"Right guys, I was caught like this the other day," she said, slouching to create a roll in her stomach. "It happens to the best of us. But, when I stand up, I'm back to normal," she added, getting up to flaunt her sensational hourglass figure and flat stomach. "Right," she said at the end, walking away and grabbing her bum. "Mind the bad bits!"

The clip, which Kate captioned, "I'll remember I have to stand up 24/7 or I'll be body shamed," naturally won praise from her followers. Fans were quick to praise her body, calling her "unreal" and "stunning". Another told her: "Kate this is a cruel world, there are so many jealous girls out there that would love to be you and have a body like yours, you don't have to explain to anyone."

Kate appears to be enjoying her holiday in Dubai with her boyfriend Rio and Rio's three children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia. The footballer, who has been dating the blonde beauty for almost a year, shared a photo of Kate and his kids walking hand-in-hand. "Out for dinner #Familytime," he wrote.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Rio admitted that he is finally happy again following the tragic death of his wife Rebecca in May 2015. He opened up about his current romance with Kate, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I'm really happy now, the kids are really happy, it's the happiest they've been. I'm in a relationship and it's going well. My kids deserve to be happy, they've had tragedy for the last few years of their lives."