Rio Ferdinand and girlfriend Kate Wright do couple's workout – and fans can't handle it The footballer went public with his girlfriend last month

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright are giving us couple goals. The retired footballer and his new girlfriend were pictured working out together, looking completely in sync and even wearing coordinated gym gear. Kate took to Instagram to share the photo, writing: "Synchronised morning workout... the outfits weren't planned I promise." Fans couldn't handle the sweet snap, with many calling Rio and Kate the "perfect couple" and a "power couple". "Aww bless, that's brilliant," wrote one fan, while another told Kate: "You two are so cute you're great for him and the kids." One follower even joked with her partner: "This could be us but you're fat, and don't exercise."

Rio, 38, and his girlfriend Kate went public with their romance in August, after months of quietly dating. The former England football captain shared his first photograph with Kate and his family on holiday in Portugal, writing on Instagram, "Decent day with the fam" alongside a heart emoji. It was the first time the couple had released a photo of themselves together to the public.

The sports star sadly lost his wife, Rebecca, to breast cancer in May 2015, and his mother, Janice St Fort, passed away in July of this year. Rebecca left behind their three children – Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and six-year-old Tia. Rio has continued to wear his wedding ring in a tribute to his late wife.

The footballer opened up about life as a single dad in a HELLO! magazine column earlier this year, saying: "We men are quite ignorant about women who stay at home and look after the family; we see that as not being a job. But it's a hard job. I always used to take my kids to school if I was there, but would wake up ten minutes before we had to go and they were already showered, fed and dressed; all I had to do was put them in the car and drive them there."