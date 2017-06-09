Elizabeth Hurley looks positively youthful on the eve of her 52nd birthday The 51-year-old looked young beyond her years as she enjoyed an early celebratory meal with friends

Elizabeth Hurley showcased her youthful looks on the eve of her 52nd birthday, where she was captured on Instagram celebrating the occasion with friends at Mark’s Club, London. Looking gorgeous in a vibrant red dress, the stunning model radiated a youthful glow in the happy photo posted to her Instagram account.

Beauty-wise, her flawless complexion was enhanced with a subtle sweep of bronzer, giving her a lovely sun-kissed look, while a bold outline of black liner drew attention to her large, brown eyes. A touch of pink gloss and a strong brow finished off her stunning look.

STORY: Meghan Markle's beauty secrets and top make-up products

Elizabeth Hurley looked youthful on the eve of her 52nd birthday

In the photo, Elizabeth looked a picture of happiness as she beamed at the camera. In the shot, a large birthday cake is in view, along with a beautiful backdrop of roses.

Elizabeth, who over the years has extended her talents to designing swimwear – the Elizabeth Hurley Beach range, recently showcased her toned physique in one of her latest designs – a white ‘Elle Bikini’ in which she named after her good friend, Elle MacPherson. In a video posted on her social media account, the 51-year-old blows kisses at the camera, while a stunning backdrop of white sand, palm trees and a clear blue sea can be seen in the view.

STORY: Elizabeth Hurley, 51, stuns fans with her incredible bikini body

@elizabethhurleybeach #ElleBikini named for my beautiful friend @ellemacphersonofficial 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Elizabeth modelling the Elle Bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear range

Captioning the clip: "@elizabethhurleybeach#ElleBikini named for my beautiful friend @ellemacphersonofficial", followers were quick to compliment her slim figure, with one fan wanting to know: “What is your workout routine? You look amazing!”, while another wrote: “Just wow. .simply wow.” A third simply stated: “What a body!”

#flashbackfriday to a baby me for @esteelauder @patmcgrathreal 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Elizabeth looks just as youthful now as she did in this recent throwback photo

Just before turning 50, Elizabeth spoke to HELLO! about her plans for her milestone birthday. "I chose not to have a big party but several big lunches and dinners so I really get to see everyone I adore.”

She also revealed her expectations and hopes for the next decade, saying: "I'm expecting more of the same and then some. I love my life, I love change and I love new experiences. Saying yes is so liberating; it's my favourite word."

STORY: Elizabeth Hurley celebrates turning 50